Developing Glasgow: Plans put forward for new £25 million waterfront area over River Clyde
The £25 million river park project aims to reconnect the city centre with the waterfront.
A build out area stretching over the water by about 20 metres is to be constructed outside the A-listed Custom House. And the opposite south side of the river at Carlton Place will also see a makeover with a new green space created.
People will have the chance to give feedback next month during a consultation and construction work on new quay walls and landscaping is due to start in 2027.
The public can ask questions and have their say on the proposals at an event on October 9 at Glasgow City Council chambers.
It is hoped the investment in the river side will create a “multifunctional and vibrant waterfront destination that will attract visitors and residents alike.” A major aim is to also to replace quay walls that are no longer fit for purpose.
Councillor Soryia Siddique said: “I welcome the regeneration and transformation of the water front and Laurieston. Carlton Place and the surrounding areas require regeneration and a focus on saving heritage buildings from falling into disrepair. The potential for a proposed urban park – a River Park – with enhanced green space, high-quality public realm, and enhanced connectivity along the river edge is to be welcomed. However, it is paramount that the local residents, community, and business views are taken on board to shape their area.”
A planning application is due to be submitted to Glasgow City Council in early 2025.
Money for the scheme would come from the Glasgow City Region City Deal programme’s Clyde Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter project. The council has appointed firm Hawkins\Brown to develop designs for the north and south banks of the waterfront.
To learn more residents can visit the Banqueting Hall at Glasgow City Council on October 9 between 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm.
