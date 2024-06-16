Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plan to build Glasgow student flats on a razed site in North Kelvinside faces more than 40 objections.

The 134 bed development would be built at 10 Kelbourne Street on the site of a demolished church.

Councillors are due to decide whether the housing will be approved at a meeting this week.

Designs show a gym, two roof terraces, games room and cycle parking with the property reaching heights of five, six and seven storeys.

The studio bedrooms with a kitchen and ensuite bathroom would vary in size from 18.3 square metres to 24.8 square metres.

But the plan for the derelict site has sparked 47 objections, including from North Kelvin Community Council.

People have expressed worries about loss of daylight and privacy, trees being cut down to make way for the development, flood risk, density, and issues with anti-social behaviour.

Eleven supporting comments have also been made.

Supporters believe the student housing would “create a vibrant community,” provide a boost for businesses and help with passive surveillance of a nearby park.

Kelvin Properties Limited has applied to Glasgow City Council for planning permission for the bid.