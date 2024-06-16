Developing Glasgow: Plans to build 134 student flats in Kelvinside faces over 40 objections
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 134 bed development would be built at 10 Kelbourne Street on the site of a demolished church.
Councillors are due to decide whether the housing will be approved at a meeting this week.
Designs show a gym, two roof terraces, games room and cycle parking with the property reaching heights of five, six and seven storeys.
The studio bedrooms with a kitchen and ensuite bathroom would vary in size from 18.3 square metres to 24.8 square metres.
But the plan for the derelict site has sparked 47 objections, including from North Kelvin Community Council.
People have expressed worries about loss of daylight and privacy, trees being cut down to make way for the development, flood risk, density, and issues with anti-social behaviour.
Eleven supporting comments have also been made.
Supporters believe the student housing would “create a vibrant community,” provide a boost for businesses and help with passive surveillance of a nearby park.
Kelvin Properties Limited has applied to Glasgow City Council for planning permission for the bid.
Council officials have recommended approval and the planning applications committee will make a decision on Tuesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.