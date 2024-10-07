Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The work in Glasgow’s East End is expected to last for over a year

A multimillion pound project to transform two of Glasgow’s East End streets is set to begin at the beginning of 2025.

Works part of the Glasgow Avenues Programme will switch focus from the city centre to Duke Street and John Knox Street in the East End of the city. Focus will be on Duke Street between High Street and Bellgrove Street whilst part of John Knox Street will be revamped between Duke Street and Castle Street.

It has now been confirmed that the works to redesign and transform the street will begin during the first week of January 2025. Locals can expect to see footpaths extended and resurfaced, cycle lanes installed and new kerbs. The work is expected to last for 15 months and is expected to be completed by Spring 2026.

When the work to transform Duke Street was first proposed, Glasgow City Council leader, Susan Aitken commented: "The Duke Street and John Knox Street Avenues Plus project will bring economic, environmental, health and social benefits to everyone who lives and works in the area.

“Like the rest of the Avenues Plus programme, this work will improve connections and opportunities for active travel between local communities and the nearby city centre."