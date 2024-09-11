Developing Glasgow: Radisson Red teases Rotunda plans as work gets underway
Popular Glasgow hotel Radisson Red which is only a stone’s throw away from the OVO Hydro have posted an image showing that work has begun to develop The Rotunda.
The owners of the award-winning hotel bought the building in June 2023 and plan to invest £15million to transform the structure over three levels into ‘The Roundhouse’ venue on the ground floor and ‘The Rotunda’, on the upper floors, while carefully restoring and enhancing the historic features of the original structure.
Forrest has taken inspiration from Nashville’s world-famous live music circuit to design a stunning new ground floor space, created with live performance in mind – with two upper floors created for hosting weddings, conferences and events.
The versatile new venue with state-of-the-art bespoke sound and lighting systems will feature a new extension and external stairwell, allowing the building to meet modern building regulations and standards. The stunning design preserves and showcases the original features, like the cast iron and glass cupola and original round open-plan floors. Keith Vallance from Forrest Hotels will oversee the development. He said: “Sadly the old building is in a sorry state, but we are prepared to invest heavily in order to restore this architectural gem, bringing a new generation through its doors. Our proposals will create 60 much needed new jobs for the city.
“The North Rotunda is a beautiful old building with some lovely features, either covered up completely or worse, rotting away.
“We want to restore it and we have worked hard to come up with a design which enhances and showcases those features.
“We will retain the open plan round floors, allowing the unique design of the original building to take centre stage. We have carefully created a sympathetic external stairwell and extension to bring us into line with modern building regulations.
“We see the Rotunda as an important part of Glasgow’s heritage which we are keen to preserve and enhance, while creating a brand new venue to showcase the best of music and live events from Glasgow and beyond.
“We have taken inspiration from some of the world’s best music spaces, especially the vibrant Nashville scene.”
The Roundhouse and Rotunda is intended to launch early in 2026 subject to planning consents and statutory approvals.
