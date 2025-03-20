Developing Glasgow: Work begins on 50 new affordable homes in Glasgow’s Southside

Construction is now underway on a new development that will bring 50 modern, energy-efficient homes for social rent to Glasgow’s Southside.

The project, delivered by family-owned independent housebuilder AS Homes (Scotland) on behalf of Southside Housing Association, will bring much-needed affordable housing to the site on Pollokshaws Road which was formerly an Arnold Clark showroom.

Designed by Keppie Design, the development will comprise a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom flats, including wheelchair-accessible homes, set across four, five, and six-storey blocks. The project, which initially saw ground preparation works underway in early 2024, experienced delays before progressing to full construction. It is now expected to be completed by 2026.

The development will be a car-free site, ensuring plenty green space will be available, benefiting community wellbeing. Residents will benefit from landscaped communal areas, featuring natural greenery, play areas, and seating designed to encourage social interaction. Attractive graphite footpaths will connect the site, enhancing accessibility and walkability.

Furthering its commitment to sustainability and lower energy costs, AS Homes (Scotland) is delivering the homes to Gold Hybrid sustainability status. PV panels, and lower-energy lighting will be incorporated to improve efficiency and reduce residents' energy bills.

Paul Kelly, managing director of AS Homes, said: "We are delighted to be moving forward with this transformative development in Glasgow’s Southside. This project will breathe new life into the area, revitalising a derelict site into a vibrant, sustainable community designed with the needs of future residents in mind.

“By delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes in a well-connected location, we are addressing the direct demand for affordable housing in the west of Scotland while also enhancing the local environment with thoughtfully designed green spaces and modern communal facilities. We look forward to seeing this development take shape and provide lasting benefits for the southside of Glasgow."

Paul McVey, CEO at Southside Housing Association added: “ We are delighted to see this development finally commence on such an important corner site in Glasgow’s South Side. These homes will go some way to helping address significant housing supply issues in the city and will go towards alleviating homelessness and overcrowding among other housing needs. We are grateful to the work of our partners in managing to negotiate the obstacles facing the development and look forward to creating a lasting footprint on the Pollokshaws Road corridor”