Disney on Ice coming to Glasgow soon: Here's how to get tickets

Disney on Ice have announced their final show in Glasgow in 2025 at OVO Hydro

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder returns to the UK for a second and final time, offering a ‘magical experience’ for families in Glasgow.

Bringing together your most beloved Disney characters, the audience can expect ‘stunning costumes and incredible special effects’ as your Disney stars spin, sparkle and come to life before your eyes.

The production will skate into Glasgow’s OVO Hydro from February 26 – March 2 2025. Tickets go on general sale from 9am Friday 27 September 2024 at www.disneyonice.co.uk.

Re-live magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, incredible stunts and world-class skating. The talented Disney On Ice cast rehearse for more than 550 hours to perfect each performance and encapsulate the characters, while a team of choreographers and set and costume designers create approximately 181 props and 250 different costumes.

These take thousands of yards of fabric to make, and alongside the magical set forDisneyOn Icepresents 100 Years of Wonder, everythingis all transported in 19 trucks from city to city, taking approximately 10 hours to set up.

In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time. Families will be a part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.“Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children to share their favourite Disney memories.

Just keep swimming with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory and celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and The Toy Story gang.