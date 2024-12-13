Disruption in Glasgow this weekend as loyalist parade goes forward with road closures in place
Glaswegians can expect disruption this weekend as around 1,000 people are expected to get involved with the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade across Glasgow.
Road closures will be in place this weekend on Saturday, December 14. It’s expected that 995 people will be taking part, with more spectators expected to line the parade paths.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry will march from Kelvingrove to Glasgow city centre via George Square before making their way east to High Street.
Around 270 more people will be participating in smaller marches launching from Partick, Drumchapel, Blythswood Hill, and High Street from the Glasgow Evangelical Church.
Organised by the Scottish Amalgamated Committee of the Apprentice Boys of Derry (ABoD), around 19 flute bands are expected to join the march.
The main march will begin from Kelvingrove Park at around 10:30am. The following routes will be closed for the duration of the march:
- Kelvin Way
- Sauchiehall Street
- Blythswood Sqaure
- West George Street
- Nelson Mandela Place
- George Street
- High Street
- Cathedral Square
- Wishart Street.
