The Apprentice Boys of Derry are set to march in the Orange Walk this weekend with road closures in place across Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glaswegians can expect disruption this weekend as around 1,000 people are expected to get involved with the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade across Glasgow.

Road closures will be in place this weekend on Saturday, December 14. It’s expected that 995 people will be taking part, with more spectators expected to line the parade paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Apprentice Boys of Derry will march from Kelvingrove to Glasgow city centre via George Square before making their way east to High Street.

Around 270 more people will be participating in smaller marches launching from Partick, Drumchapel, Blythswood Hill, and High Street from the Glasgow Evangelical Church.

Organised by the Scottish Amalgamated Committee of the Apprentice Boys of Derry (ABoD), around 19 flute bands are expected to join the march.

The main march will begin from Kelvingrove Park at around 10:30am. The following routes will be closed for the duration of the march:

Kelvin Way

Sauchiehall Street

Blythswood Sqaure

West George Street

Nelson Mandela Place

George Street

High Street

Cathedral Square

Wishart Street.