The works near Hillington will be carried out over four days during the evenings

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential investigations on the M8 carriageways and associated slip roads between Junction 25A and Junction 27, including bridge deck inspections, waterproofing sampling, coring and trial pits.

This work will be carried out between Tuesday 21st January and Friday 24th January 2025 between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night. This work will be completed using overnight total closures on the M8 mainline and slip roads. Signed diversions will operate as follows for each closure:

21st, 22nd and 23rd

M8 WB Jct 25 to 26 - Total closure

Diversion: M8 EB Jct 26 off slip - A739 - Shieldhall Rd - Renfrew Rd - Hillington IC - M8 Jct 26 WB on slip - Diversion end

M8 WB Jct 25 on slip - Total closure

Diversion: A739 - Shieldhall Rd - Renfrew Rd - Hillington IC - M8 Jct 26 WB on slip - Diversion end

M8 WB Jct 25a off slip - Total closure

Diversion: 8 Jct 25 WB off slip - A739 - Shieldhall Rd - Renfrew Rd - Hillington IC - Kings Inch Rd - - Diversion end

M8 WB Jct 26 off slip - Total closure

Diversion: M8 Jct 25 WB off slip - A739 - Shieldhall Rd - Renfrew Rd - Hillington IC - Diversion end

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

These investigations will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by informing future road safety improvements at this location.