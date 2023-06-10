Dogs Trust Glasgow: 36 adorable affectionate dogs you can adopt in Glasgow today

Dogs Trust look after 100s of dogs each year looking for their forever homes around Glasgow

Dogs Trust’s rehoming centre in Glasgow look after well over a dozen dogs at any given time - sometimes having over 60 dogs looking for their forever homes.

Hundreds of dogs make their way through the rehoming site in Mount Vernon each year before arriving at their new family home in Glasgow. Everything from Lurchers to Dobermans to West Highland Terriers - the centre doesn’t discriminate!

If you want to spend some time around some pooches, but don’t have the capacity to take on a dog full-time, you can volunteer to work with the centre as a dog foster carer or in any other role like as a laundry assistant.

To get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new pal at the rehoming centre, if both you, the team, and Dogs Trust are happy that you’re a good match, then you’ll be able to come back and collect the latest addition to the family. Even after you’ve adopted a dog the team will keep in touch to check up, as well as offer any advice or support.

If you are considering adopting a dog, take a look through our gallery or visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website to find out more.

1 . Alfred Alfred is an adventurous youngster who is looking for an experienced adult to help him adjust to a home.

2 . Keele Keele would do best with someone who has experience of owning dogs before and needs someone to continue her training around other dogs.

3 . Honey *RESERVED* Honey is an intelligent and lively 10 month old pup who is looking for an active family that have experience looking after similar breeds to her.

4 . Cooper Cooper struggles a good bit with his confidence so is looking for someone to be with him at all times. He enjoys hiking as much as his teddies.