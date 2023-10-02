Dogs Trust Glasgow: 8 loveable dogs you can adopt in Glasgow

Dogs Trust Glasgow can be a very busy place at times with them sometimes having up to 60 dogs to look after before finding them a home.

The centre welcomes all types of dogs to their rehoming site in Mount Vernon throughout the year with hundreds passing through the centre before they find new owners with them currently having 35 dogs at their centre. To get a dog from Dogs Trust, all you need to do is fill out an application form, after which the team will arrange an appointment for you to come and meet your new furry friend at the rehoming centre.

If both you, the team, and Dogs Trust are happy that you’re a good match, then you’ll be able to come back and collect the latest addition to the family. Even after you’ve adopted a dog, the team will keep in touch to check up, as well as offer any advice or support to improve the experience for everyone.

You may have recently considered adopting a dog in Glasgow, so have a look through our gallery or head over to Dogs Trust Glasgow.

1 . Bailey “Bailey is an adorable little 8 month Miniature Poodle is a super friendly boy who is happy to say hello to anyone - human or hound! Bailey is an affectionate boy who loves to snuggle up on the sofa with his humans and has so much potential in his forever home.”

2 . April “April is a sweet little border collie who came into the care of Dogs Trust as a stray so they have very limited information about her. They suspect that she will need basic training in the home, which may include house-training.”

3 . Buddy “Buddy is a stunning 4 month old Lurcher puppy who is looking for an active family who can take him on lots of adventures! As Buddy is so young, he needs someone with him most of the day, but he will be able to be left for longer periods as he grows up and settles in.”