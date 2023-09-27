Ultimate adventure park for dogs set to open this weekend near Glasgow

Unleash the Dogs are getting set to open their new site just outside of Glasgow

An action-packed play park for dogs is set to be the “best in Scotland” when it opens this weekend.

Unleash The Dogs has invested in a new 1.5-acre facility, as part of the firm’s expansion across Glasgow, bringing a new enclosed playground for dogs and owners to the West of the city.

The Hillington flagship venue will be the third site created by Unleash the Dogs. It joins equally scenic locations at Uddingston and Carmunnock, which entertain hundreds of dogs each month. A mix of ramps, platforms and other agility equipment, made from a mixture of natural and sustainably sourced materials, have been designed by taking on feedback from pets -and owners- at the existing sites.

Craig, 32, said: “It’s a constant learning process for us as we want to make the best possible adventure parks for dogs that test the most athletic and inquisitive dogs but are also highly inclusive. That’s why we’ve spent months designing Hillington behind the scenes, sussing out the most popular obstacles and activities at our other sites as well as the latest trends out there.

“Bringing all of that to bear means that this Hillington site is our best yet and will be the model going forward.”

Coming from a farming background, Craig and his partner Lauren set up the enclosures to not only offer a safe and fun area for dogs, but for their families too.

Boasting equipment and obstacles for adventurous dogs, the enclosed fields feature a doggy sensory garden and spectacular views of the Glasgow city skyline. The site also hosts a well-maintained socialising area for owners, along with a shelter to take cover from the unpredictable Scottish weather. With plans to expand the Hillington site even further by adding two more enclosures at the location, there is a bright future ahead for Unleash the Dogs in the Glasgow area.

Craig added: “The addition of the Hillington site means we now have accessible locations covering the West, East and South of the city. This means that 80% of Glasgow residents can reach our sites by car in less than 15 minutes. We hope it will be just as popular as Uddingston and Carmunnock. Spaces are already filling up.”

Owners and professional dog-walkers will be able to book their slot for up to eight dogs online, guaranteeing complete private access to the site for up to 30 minutes.

Located just off the M8 on Arkleston Road, a quick five-minute drive from Braehead Shopping Centre, it is hoped that locals will make the most of the great new asset to the area. The sites also benefit from regular staffing allowing the grounds to be immaculately maintained with grass being cut and water bowls kept fresh.