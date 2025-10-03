Dunnes Stores site on Sauchiehall Street sold to developer with hotel plan

The prominent Art Deco building was first put on the market in 2018 after Dunnes Stores closed. Now an investor has new plans for the local landmark.

A private investor has bought a prominent building on Sauchiehall Street, with ambitions to convert it into a new hotel. Savills Global Retail and Leisure handed the sale of the former Dunnes Stores at 2/18/224 Sauchiehall Street. Built in 1929, the building was also previously known to Glaswegians as the C&A department store. Covering 46,500sq ft, it includes open plan space on the basement, ground, first and second floors. The third and fourth floors were used as staff and storage areas prior to the store's closure.

Stuart Moncur, Head of National Retail at Savills confirmed the sale. He said it was part of a pattern of change for the prominent Glasgow street. “The need for further investment in Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow is well documented. Thankfully we're now seeing a great deal of this.

“Some of the highlights include the following: Fusion Groups redevelopment of the former M&S building to create over 600 student apartments (Savills advised M&S on the sale). The Avenues Project which has seen significant improvements to the streetscape. Vita Groups proposals for a £70m mixed development at the former ABC Cinema site. WAGWRX Workspace which is creating flexible contemporary workspace at 249 Sauchiehall Street.

“In additional to the above, Savills Global Retail and Leisure are delighted to confirm that on behalf of Dunnes Stores we have now sold the former Dunnes store at 218/224 Sauchiehall Street to a private investor who is proposing to convert the building into a new hotel.Over the next 5-10 years, Sauchiehall Street is going to look completely different and will be a thriving location with a wide range of occupiers and residents.”

A previous application to transform the building on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street into a 112-bed hotel were withdrawn in 2020. Manor Property Group lodged its proposal for the conversion and change of use of the building at 218-224 Sauchiehall Street into a full-service budget boutique Qtel hotel and all day café and restaurant.

The building currently has Class 1 (Retail) consent, but “substantial scope” for redevelopment including hotel and office use, student accommodation and private residential.