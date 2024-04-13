East Dunbartonshire High School League Table 2024: All 8 East Dunbartonshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2023 - from Bearden Academy to Kirkintilloch High School

The top performing schools in East Dunbartonshire in 2023 from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Apr 2024, 07:00 BST

These are the best performing state high schools in East Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in East Dunbartonshire this year in terms of academic attainment was Bearsden Academy - which was ranked as the second best performing school in Scotland. Two other secondary schools in East Dunbartonshire completed the top 10 list for the country with Boclair Academy and Douglas Academy making the local authority one of the best performing in the country.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from East Dunbartonshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

You can find the full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings here.

Bearsden Academy was the best performing secondary school in East Dunbartonshire with 81% of pupils achieving five or more Higher qualifications. They were ranked as the second best performing school in Scotland.

1. Bearsden Academy

Bearsden Academy was the best performing secondary school in East Dunbartonshire with 81% of pupils achieving five or more Higher qualifications. They were ranked as the second best performing school in Scotland. Photo: Google Maps

Boclair Academy was the second best performing school in East Dunbartonshire with 74% of pupils gaining at least five Higher qualifications. They were the sixth best performing school in the country.

2. Boclair Academy

Boclair Academy was the second best performing school in East Dunbartonshire with 74% of pupils gaining at least five Higher qualifications. They were the sixth best performing school in the country. Photo: Google Maps

Douglas Academy was the ninth best performing school in Scotland the third best in East Dunbartonshire. 72% of their pupils gained five or more Higher qualifications.

3. Douglas Academy

Douglas Academy was the ninth best performing school in Scotland the third best in East Dunbartonshire. 72% of their pupils gained five or more Higher qualifications.

Turnbull High School in Bishopbriggs was the fourth best performing school in East Dunbartonshire with 69% of their pupils gaining at least five Higher qualifications. They were ranked as the eleventh best performing school in Scotland.

4. Turnbull High School

Turnbull High School in Bishopbriggs was the fourth best performing school in East Dunbartonshire with 69% of their pupils gaining at least five Higher qualifications. They were ranked as the eleventh best performing school in Scotland. Photo: Google Maps

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish GovernmentEast DunbartonshireSchoolsDataScotlandGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.