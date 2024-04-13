These are the best performing state high schools in East Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in East Dunbartonshire this year in terms of academic attainment was Bearsden Academy - which was ranked as the second best performing school in Scotland. Two other secondary schools in East Dunbartonshire completed the top 10 list for the country with Boclair Academy and Douglas Academy making the local authority one of the best performing in the country.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from East Dunbartonshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . Bearsden Academy Bearsden Academy was the best performing secondary school in East Dunbartonshire with 81% of pupils achieving five or more Higher qualifications. They were ranked as the second best performing school in Scotland.

2 . Boclair Academy Boclair Academy was the second best performing school in East Dunbartonshire with 74% of pupils gaining at least five Higher qualifications. They were the sixth best performing school in the country.

3 . Douglas Academy Douglas Academy was the ninth best performing school in Scotland the third best in East Dunbartonshire. 72% of their pupils gained five or more Higher qualifications.