Here’s the top 30 schools in East Dunbartonshire as named in The Sunday Times Primary School league table 2023

The best performing primary schools in Scotland including East Dunbartonshire have been ranked, listed and released by The Sunday Times at the end of the last month.

Three primary schools from East Dunbartonshire featured in the top 50 in the whole of Scotland which included Bearsden Primary School, Killermont Primary School and Mosshead Primary School making the list.

Milngavie Primary School and Craigdhu Primary School were named in the top 30 of The Sunday Times Primary School League Table 2023.

The schools were ranked on four key areas reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of South Lanarkshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education.

GlasgowWorld launched our own league of Scottish High Schools last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in Glasgow in terms of academic attainment here.

1 . Milngavie Primary School Milngavie Primary School is the highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

2 . Craigdhu Primary School Craigdhu Primary School in Milngavie is the second highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

3 . Bearsden Primary School Bearsden Primary School is the third highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

4 . Killermont Primary School Killermont Primary School in Bearsden is the fourth highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.