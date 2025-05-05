East Dunbartonshire High School League Table 2025: All 8 East Dunbartonshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment in 2024 - from Douglas Academy to Kirkintilloch High School

The top performing schools in East Dunbartonshire in 2024 from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government.

These are the best performing state high schools in East Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in East Dunbartonshire this year in terms of academic attainment was Douglas Academy in Milngavie - which was ranked as the fifth best performing school in Scotland. Two other secondary schools in East Dunbartonshire completed the top 8 for the country with Bearsden Academy and Boclair Academy all being ranked within the top 8 best schools in Scotland.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from East Dunbartonshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

Douglas Academy in Milngavie tops the list in East Dunbartonshire with 81% of pupils achieving at least five Highers. They rank as the 5th best performing secondary school in Scotland.

1. Douglas Academy

Douglas Academy in Milngavie tops the list in East Dunbartonshire with 81% of pupils achieving at least five Highers. They rank as the 5th best performing secondary school in Scotland.

Bearsden Academy was the second highest ranked secondary school in East Dunbartonshire with 78% of pupils leaving school with five or more Highers. The school is ranked as Scotland's 6th best performing school.

2. Bearsden Academy

Bearsden Academy was the second highest ranked secondary school in East Dunbartonshire with 78% of pupils leaving school with five or more Highers. The school is ranked as Scotland's 6th best performing school.

Boclair Academy in Bearsden completes the top three best performing schools in East Dunbartonshire as 77% of pupils gained at leave five Highers or more in 2024. Overall, Boclair Academy ranks as the 7th best performing school in the country.

3. Boclair Academy

Boclair Academy in Bearsden completes the top three best performing schools in East Dunbartonshire as 77% of pupils gained at leave five Highers or more in 2024. Overall, Boclair Academy ranks as the 7th best performing school in the country.

Bishopbriggs Academy has a success rate of 71% of pupils gaining five or more Higher qualifications. Bishopbriggs Academy was the 12th best performing high school in Scotland.

4. Bishopbriggs Academy

Bishopbriggs Academy has a success rate of 71% of pupils gaining five or more Higher qualifications. Bishopbriggs Academy was the 12th best performing high school in Scotland.

