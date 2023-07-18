Here’s the top 26 schools in West Dunbartonshire as named in The Sunday Times Primary School league table 2023

At the end of last month, The Sunday Times listed and released the best performing primary schools in Scotland including West Dunbartonshire.

One primary school from West Dunbartonshire was named in the top 100 of The Sunday Times Primary School League Table 2023 which was Knoxland Primary School in Dumbarton.

The schools were ranked on four key areas reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of West Dunbartonshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education.

GlasgowWorld launched our own league of Scottish High Schools last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in Glasgow in terms of academic attainment here.

1 . Knoxland Primary School Knoxland Primary School is the highest ranked primary school in West Dunbartonshire.

2 . Christie Park Primary School Christie Park Primary School in Alexandria is the second highest ranked primary school in West Dunbartonshire.

3 . St Mary’s Primary School (Duntocher) St Mary’s Primary School in Duntocher is the third highest ranked primary school in West Dunbartonshire.

4 . Gavinburn Primary School Gavinburn Primary School in Old Kilpatrick is the fourth highest ranked primary school in West Dunbartonshire.