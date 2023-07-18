West Dunbartonshire Primary Schools ranked 2023: Top 26 primary schools in West Dunbartonshire as named by The Sunday Times
Here’s the top 26 schools in West Dunbartonshire as named in The Sunday Times Primary School league table 2023
At the end of last month, The Sunday Times listed and released the best performing primary schools in Scotland including West Dunbartonshire.
One primary school from West Dunbartonshire was named in the top 100 of The Sunday Times Primary School League Table 2023 which was Knoxland Primary School in Dumbarton.
The schools were ranked on four key areas reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.
This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of West Dunbartonshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education.
GlasgowWorld launched our own league of Scottish High Schools last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in Glasgow in terms of academic attainment here.
You can also check out the top 20 Scottish Primary Schools across the nation here, or you can take a look at the top 30 primary schools in East Dunbartonshire here.