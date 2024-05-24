The best performing primary schools in Scotland including East Dunbartonshire have been ranked based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data.

Six primary schools from East Dunbartonshire featured in the top 50 in the whole of Scotland which included Baljaffray Primary School, Balmuildy Primary School, Bearsden Primary School, Craigdhu Primary School, Killermont Primary School and Lenzie Meadow Primary School. All schools in Scotland are ranked on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 84 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2023. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of East Dunbartonshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall quality of education.

GlasgowWorld assessed East Dunbartonshire High Schools last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in East Dunbartonshire in terms of academic attainment here.

1 . Baljaffray Primary School Baljaffray Primary School in Bearsden is the highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

2 . Balmuildy Primary School Balmuildy Primary School in Bishopbriggs is the second highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.

3 . Bearsden Primary School Bearsden Primary School is the third highest ranked primary school in East Dunbartonshire.