Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Glasgow community interest company has secured a 25 year lease on an East End community hub.

Glasgow City Council has today announced that Rockvilla CIC (Community Interest Company) will be granted a 25 year lease for the Dalmarnock Legacy Hub. The hub, which previously saw areas leased to a doctor’s surgery, a dentist, a pharmacist and Scottish Sports Futures, was opened in October 2015 and was operated by the People’s Development Trust.

The People’s Development Trust went into administration in January 2019, with the council acquiring the building for £1. Following this acquisition, the council undertook consultation on the future running and management of the building, with the aim of maintaining and increasing occupancy whilst serving the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub will be used as office space, an events venue and by groups such as Mary’s Meals and local community groups at concessionary rentals with the organisation being responsible for occupational costs.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, convener for Neighbourhood Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “The approval of the lease for the Dalmarnock Legacy Hub is a significant step forward and will bring a fantastic community asset back to life, offering a huge range of services to both the people of Dalmarnock and the wider area.

“More good news for this part of the city is the decision to allow a bulk sale in the second phase of the Athletes’ Village, with the building of these much-needed new homes very welcome in the East End.”

The committee also agreed to change the development agreement for the second phase of the Athletes’ Village in Dalmarnock. This second phase - which will see 125 houses built - has a development agreement between Glasgow City Council and the developer consortium City Legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Legacy has been approached by the Places for People, Thriving Investments, MMR Fund with a view to purchasing 58 homes for mid-market rental. Today’s decision to change the development agreement allows that purchase and the acceleration of the development, with construction expected to begin before the end of 2024.

The building of these homes is expected to help meet demand for mid-market rental homes in Glasgow’s East End in a period of market constraint. The remaining 77 homes in the second phase will be available for private sale.