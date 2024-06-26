East Kilbride and Glasgow train line set to close for 3 days of continuous work during weekend in July

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
East Kilbride and Glasgow train services will be off for a busy weekend in July

It has been announced that no trains are set to run on the East Kilbride and Glasgow line during a weekend in July so that essential works can be carried out.

Passengers have been advised to plan ahead as there will be no trains running between East Kilbride and Glasgow from 12.20am on Friday 19 July until 5.30am on Monday 22 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a replacement bus service operating for passengers when the service is off meaning that engineers can continuously work to support electrification work.

ScotRail trains will be off between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride stations in July ScotRail trains will be off between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride stations in July
ScotRail trains will be off between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride stations in July | (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

Network Rail senior programme manager, Stephen McCall said: “The three days of continuous works allow the delivery of several engineering elements at the same time, some of which can only be done when trains are not running, such as relocation of the trackside signalling equipment and the associated testing of this.

“We do appreciate the impact this activity will have on passengers and those living closest to the railway and we thank them for their continued patience.”

Related topics:East KilbrideGlasgowTrainsEngineersNetwork Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.