East Kilbride and Glasgow train line set to close for 3 days of continuous work during weekend in July
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been announced that no trains are set to run on the East Kilbride and Glasgow line during a weekend in July so that essential works can be carried out.
Passengers have been advised to plan ahead as there will be no trains running between East Kilbride and Glasgow from 12.20am on Friday 19 July until 5.30am on Monday 22 July.
There will be a replacement bus service operating for passengers when the service is off meaning that engineers can continuously work to support electrification work.
Network Rail senior programme manager, Stephen McCall said: “The three days of continuous works allow the delivery of several engineering elements at the same time, some of which can only be done when trains are not running, such as relocation of the trackside signalling equipment and the associated testing of this.
“We do appreciate the impact this activity will have on passengers and those living closest to the railway and we thank them for their continued patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.