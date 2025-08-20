East Kilbride’s new £9million station welcomes first passengers

A new £9m train station has opened in East Kilbride this morning (Wednesday 20 August) as part of major transport improvements in the town.

The modern facility replaces the previous station building and offers a significantly improved experience for passengers. It features a new ticket office and barriers, waiting area, and accessibility improvements.

It’s part of the wider East Kilbride enhancement project, a £144m investment from the Scottish Government to electrify the line and improve rail services between the town and Glasgow.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop said: “The opening of this new station in East Kilbride is the latest milestone in the delivery of the significant investment this Scottish Government has made across the route.

“The new station is fitting for a line that is benefiting from modernisation, bringing with that greener and more sustainable electric trains on completion of this £144m programme. It is a clear example of our commitment to making rail a more attractive travel option.”

The new station was delivered by Network Rail and contractor AmcoGiffen and is the latest milestone in the overall enhancement project.

Several upgrades have already been completed along the route, including the opening of a new £16m station at Hairmyres in May, new footbridges at Busby, Clarkston, and Giffnock stations, the renewal of the railway bridge in Busby, and the installation of a new road bridge on Thornliebank Road.

Liam Sumpter, managing director of Network Rail Scotland, said: “We know how important East Kilbride station is for people travelling to work, accessing education, and reaching vital services. That’s why we wanted to create a space that feels modern, welcoming, and built around the needs of the community. Everyone involved in the project has delivered on that vision, and the result is a station that’s truly fit for the future.

“The East Kilbride enhancement project is one of the most significant rail upgrades we’ve delivered in recent years. Each milestone, such as this one, brings us closer to a railway that better serves our passengers. We’re reaching the final stages now as we work to complete the electrification of the line and welcome electric trains onto the route towards the end of the year.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “The opening of the new East Kilbride station is a huge step forward in delivering a more modern and sustainable railway for our customers.

“These improvements will not only enhance the experience for people travelling today but also support the future introduction of electric trains along the route.

“We’re proud to play our part in this transformation and look forward to welcoming even more people on board in the months ahead.”

The East Kilbride enhancement project will be complete by December 2025.