These are the best performing state high schools in East Renfrewshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

The top performing school in East Renfrewshire this year in terms of academic attainment was Mearns Castle High School - which was ranked as the second best performing high school in Scotland.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from South Lanarkshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

1 . Mearns Castle High School Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, took second spot in the country with 83% achieving five or more As at Higher. It topped the East Renfrewshire list. Photo: contributed

2 . Woodfarm High School Woodfarm High School is in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, finished in third in Scotland and second in East Renfrewshire. 83% achieved the gold standard. Photo: Amber Allott

3 . Williamwood High School Williamwood High School, East Renfrewshire made the top 10 in Scotland, ranking eighth. It was third in East Renfrewshire with 77% attaining the gold standard. Photo: Google Maps