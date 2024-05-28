The best performing primary schools in East Renfrewshire (as well as the whole of Scotland) for 2024 in terms of education results have been ranked, listed, and released by the Scottish Government this month.

Assessments of all of Scotland’s publicly funded primary schools are based on Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence Levels (CfE). The Scottish government attached a disclaimer to the most recent results which acknowledged teacher judgments were “subjective” and in some cases could not be supported by moderation.

East Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire, Scotland’s education powerhouses which consistently produce the highest proportion of top school leavers, have supplanted Edinburgh as the local authorities with the most successful primary schools.

11 Primary Schools in East Renfrewshire achieved a perfect score of 400 - nearly half of the total 23 Primary Schools in the council district.

The councils have an exemplary record of educating children from P1 through to S6, invariably topping the table for the best performance in Curriculum for Excellence at primary. They also have the biggest proportion of pupils with five Highers at secondary school.

Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of East Renfrewshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education.

1 . Hillview Primary School Hillview Primary School scored a perfect score of 400 points across all categories.

2 . Braidbar Primary School Braidbar Primary School achieved a a perfect 400.

3 . Carolside Primary School East Renfrewshire • 691 pupils Carolside Primary School scored a perfect 400.