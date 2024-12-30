Edinburgh Street Party Hogmanay celebrations cancelled due to extreme weather

Revellers pack into Edinburgh city centre for the Hogmanay Street Party | Getty Images

Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled due to concerns over "extreme weather".

Organisers said high winds would mean that all events taking place on Monday and Tuesday will be cancelled, including a concert in Princes Street Gardens by Glasgow band Texas.

Edinburgh’s street party and fireworks display have also been cancelled on public safety grounds after the Met Office issued yellow warnings for wind and rain on Tuesday.

Wind speeds on Sunday had already led to the cancellation of the traditional Torchlight Procession, which usually kicks off the Hogmanay events.

Unique Assembly, which runs the festival on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council, said it had taken the decision in the interest of public safety.

A statement said: "Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for tonight (30th Dec) and the 31st December are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The cancellation includes tonight's Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on the 31st December, the Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the Midnight Fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“We have unfortunately been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here at the Home of Hogmanay. Customer Service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticketholders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.

“All indoor events are taking place as planned throughout the festival, including tonight’s performance of Swamplesque at Assembly Hall, the sold-out Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms, and on the 31st December, the Bairns New Year Revels and New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms, and sold-out Candlelit Concert at St. Giles' Cathedral. We also continue to look forward to the packed First Footin' and Sprogmanay programme of events on New Year’s Day – a series of free and ticketed indoor music gigs across the city centre, Leith and Portobello."

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Jane Meagher, said: “I know that, like me, many people will be very disappointed. This decision was not taken lightly, however with the ongoing adverse weather condition, public safety must be our number one priority.”

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Police Scotland Gold Commander for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “Cancelling such an event is a difficult decision for the organisers, but public safety takes priority, so we fully support this decision.”