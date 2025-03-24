Glasgow's first and only boutique coworking space to host market
House of Toad in Park Circus will host the EDIT Market from Sunday, 29 March. The market will host vendors offering a variety of products - including handcrafted fashion, jewellery, artisan food, eco-friendly skincare, vintage items, and contemporary art.
Since opening last month, House of Toad has sought to offer more than just co-working in the non-profit, community coworking space it operates from in the West End of the city - with the EDIT Market the latest offering. Open between 11.00am to 5pm on both Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, admission is priced at £1, payable by cash or card.
Organisers of the market said online: “At The EDIT Market, we believe in the power of community and the magic of collaboration. Our goal is to create a supportive space where small businesses, independent makers, and artists can thrive together.
“Whether you're a seasoned vendor or just starting out, we want to help you connect with like-minded creatives and a passionate audience who values quality, creativity, and local talent.”
On opening the new venture, Joanna Susskind of House of Toad told Glasgow World: "House of Toad is more than just a workspace—it’s somewhere you can work, connect, and collaborate. Whether you're here for coworking, wellbeing, a writing or drawing workshop, or simply to meet like-minded people, the focus is on building a supportive community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.