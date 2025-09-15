Elaine C. Smith to headline one-off charity show performance at Glasgow City Chambers

Elaine C. Smith, will take to the stage in the impressive surroundings of the City Chambers on Friday, 24 October 2025, for a one-off evening of laughter, stories, and song, in celebration of Glasgow 850.

‘Elaine C. Smith: Freedom and Fun in the City Chambers’ promises a special night in one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with the performer who gained the Freedom of the City of Glasgow, in March, this year.

Guests will be treated to Elaine’s trademark humour, reflections on her early years, tales from her celebrated career in comedy and acting, and a chance to ask questions in an audience Q&A. The evening will conclude with a musical finale featuring specially selected tracks.

Although tickets are free, a minimum suggested donation of £10 is encouraged to support Glasgow Women’s Aid and the Lord Provost’s Charity Fund for Vulnerable Citizens — two causes close to Elaine’s heart that support people across the city.

Elaine’s has a long-standing connection to Glasgow Women’s Aid that helps women and families rebuild their lives after experiencing domestic abuse by providing essential services including one-to-one and group support, children’s support workers, and help with donations of everyday items such as toiletries and toys.

The Lord Provost’s Fund for Vulnerable Citizens provides grants to relieve poverty, advance education, and provide general support for those in need due to factors like age, illness, disability, or financial hardship, in the city

Elaine said: ”A show in the Banqueting Hall of the City Chambers is not your usual Thursday night gig, is it? It’s a huge honour to perform in front of a home crowd and raise money for worthwhile causes in the city. I love Glasgow, and to be able to share stories, laughs, and a few songs with folk in such a stunning building is just magic.”

Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, said: “I’m so pleased that Elaine has been able to fit in this charity evening before her busy Panto season begins. She has proved herself more than a worthy recipient of the Freedom of the City Award as part of our Birthday celebrations, and we are proud to host this special event in the heart of our city. Guests are guaranteed to laugh out loud, be moved by Elaine’s stories, and leave inspired by her advocacy for the city and its communities.”

Tickets are limited and must be booked in advance here