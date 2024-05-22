Elections 2024: Who is your current Glasgow MP as summer general election date announced?

By Paul Trainer , Declan McConville
Published 22nd May 2024, 18:01 BST

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election with the country set to go to the polls in July.

Rishi Sunak has announced a general election for Thursday 4 July. Glasgow will be a key battleground for the political parties in Scotland with Scottish Labour setting out to make gains from the Scottish National Party. Across the UK, Keir Starmer will campaign to be the next Prime Minister after 14 years of Conservative-led goverment.

In UK polling, Labour is currently around 20 points ahead of the Conservatives in voting intentions. Recent projections provided an outline of how the results could look for Glasgow constituencies, you can read that analysis here.

As Scotland prepares to go to the polls in July, this is the current state of play in Glasgow’s Westminster representation. Find out who is your Glasgow MP and the areas they represent below.

1. Alison Thewliss MP

Alison Thewliss of the SNP is currently the MP for Glasgow Central and has a majority 6,474. Areas represented include Anderston, Bellahouston, Blythswood Hill, Bridgeton, Calton, Camlachie, Cowcaddens, Charing Cross, Dalmarnock, Finnieston, Garnethill, Garrowhill, Gorbals, Hutchesontown, Laurieston, Merchant City, Park District, Ruchill, Strathbungo, Townhead

2. David Linden MP

David Linden of the SNP is the MP for Glasgow East. He currently has a majority of 5,566. The constituency includes: Auchenshuggle, Baillieston, Barlanark, Barrowfield, Braidfauld, Budhill, Carmyle, Craigend, Cranhill, Easterhouse, Garthamlock, Greenfield, Lightburn, Lilybank, Mount Vernon, Newbank, Parkhead, Queenslie, Sandyhills, Shettleston, Springboig, Springhill, Tollcross.

3. Patrick Grady, MP

Patrick Grady of the SNP is the MP for Glasgow North. He has a majority of 5,601. He represents Botany, Dowanhill, High Ruchill, Hillhead, Hyndland, Kelvinbridge, Kelvindale, Kelvinside, Lambhill, Maryhill, Woodlands, Woodside, Wyndford, Yorkhill Photo: Andrew Milligan

4. Anne McLaughlin, MP

Anne McLaughlin of the SNP is the MP for Glasgow North East. She has a majority of 2,548. She represents Balornock, Barmulloch, Blackhill, Blochairn, Carntyne, Cowlairs, Dennistoun, Germiston, Haghill, Hamiltonhill, Hogganfield, Millerston, Milton, Possilpark, Provanmill, Riddrie, Robroyston, Royston, Ruchazie, Sighthill, Springburn.

