A new poll has predicted the results of every Scottish seat at the next General Election - including all the believed-to-be new MPs of Glasgow and the surrounding area.

The predicted poll was commissioned by The Mirror - and questioned over 18,000 people across different Scottish constituencies to find out who they're voting for.

It predicts that no seats will be held by the Scottish Conservatives across the whole of Scotland. SNP are predicted to win 40 seats in total while Scottish Labour is set to make huge gains - jumping from 2 to 13 seats - in no small part thanks to those polled in and around Glasgow.

These results, if 100% accurate, would make Keir Starmer the next Prime Minister with 452 seats total, as across the UK the Conservatives are expected to only hold on to 80 seats - the worst results ever recorded in the history of the Conservative Party.

1 . Glasgow North - Labour - Martin Rhodes It's predicted that Scottish Labour candidate Martin Rhodes will take the Glasgow North Seat at the next General Election.

2 . Glasgow East - Labour - John Grady It's predicted that Scottish Labour candidate John Grady will take the Glasgow East Seat at the next General Election.

3 . Glasgow North East - Labour - Maureen Burke It's predicted that Scottish Labour candidate Maureen Burke will keep the Glasgow North Seat at the next General Election.