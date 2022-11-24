Elfingrove has returned for the Christmas season 2022 - now with the UK’s largest ice rink and a Bavarian vinrage ‘Snow Wheel’.

Elfingrove is back for Christmas 2022!

Elfingrove at Kelvingrove in Glasgow’s West End has opened to the public today, November 24 - featuring an even bigger ice rink (making it the UK’s largest ice rink) and the events first ever ‘snow wheel’.

The event is well-loved by Glasgow since it’s inception - and this year following on from the pandemic organisers Itison hope to make the show ‘bigger, snowier, and glowier than ever’. Elfingrove also claims to have the largest ice-rink in the country, a Snow Wheel that lets visitors get an aerial view over Glasgow’s West End.

New this year is skate-side-dining, which allows guests to book in for a meal as they watch over ice skaters rally around the rink. Also at the event is an Apres Skate Bar, and a Candyland offering loads of sweet treats from candy floss to candy canes.

This year, organisers have added brand new skating sessions to ensure this Christmas ‘sleighs’ like no other for everyone. From Skate with Santa, a Skate School for adults and kids, adult only Late Skates, as well as a dedicated spectator area, there’s something for gliders, colliders, and on-lookers alike at the magical world of Elfingrove.

Creator of Elfingrove and itison CEO, Oli Norman, said: “It takes a team of over 150 people to make Elfingrove happen. In a year of doom and gloom our mission is to light up our home city and bring joy, and we are so excited to do that with Elfingrove.

“We are also bringing back our E.L.Fund which will distribute 4,000 free tickets to local groups and charities who may otherwise not have been able to attend.”

Tickets are still up for grabs, and are available exclusively on the Itison website - you can book Skate Side Dining from this website.

Itison’s E.L.F (Elf Legacy Fund) is back for 2022 and will be donating 4,000 free tickets to local charities, community groups, and causes to help those who might not be able to attend otherwise.

NEW THIS YEAR AT ELFINGROVE

Snow Wheel – a new way to enjoy Elfingrove from the air as snow falls around you and Christmas tunes fill the air

Toddler rink - a small dedicated toddler rink off the main ice rink where under 5s can slide and glide wearing bobskates, while safely accompanied by an adult

Skate Side Dining – a one of a kind restaurant overlooking the ice where you can book the best seat in the house for the ultimate Elfingrove experience

Candyland and the Silent Snow Disco – the sweetest spot in town for the ultimate sugar rush with all things candy, candy floss and candy canes plus home to the Silent Snow Disco

Apres Skate Bar – a chilled out bar where you can grab a bite to eat choosing from street food favs with a festive twist, including piping hot grilled cheeses oozing with brie, gourmet hot dogs loaded with pulled turkey, and festive fries with pigs and blankets – plus loads of great options for veggies and vegans.

SPECIAL SKATE SESSIONS

Skate School – 40 minutes skate lessons for small groups guided by expert instructors for anyone who is more Bambi on Ice than Dancing on Ice

Skate with Santa – Meet Santa and his elves on the ice at Elfingrove in very special skate sessions for big and little believers to meet the big guy