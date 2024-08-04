Empty upper floors on busy Glasgow city centre street to be turned into flats

Empty upper floors above a KFC in Glasgow city centre can be turned into flats.

Erindale SC Ltd has renewed its permission to convert the second and third floors at 106 Renfield Street, and create a rooftop extension, to provide nine flats.

Approval had previously been granted in March 2021 but was due to lapse and the work has yet to be carried out. Plans submitted on behalf of the owners stated they are “still motivated to develop the site”.

Planning officials reported national policies “strongly supported” bringing “vacant upper stories back into use” as well as proposals which “result in the sustainable reuse of brownfield land including vacant and derelict land and buildings”.

They added the plan supports a council strategy to increase the number of people living in the city centre.

The developers have said the plans for homes on the site, which is on the corner of Renfield Street and Sauchiehall Lane, will “make a positive contribution towards retail activity” nearby.

They added policies support the “refurbishment of obsolete floor space and generally encourage uses that will complement retail and commercial uses”.

“Flats in this position will help to sustain the existing building by occupying vacant floors and also provide residents with an opportunity to live and work in the city centre,” the application added.

It continued: “The access to the flats will make much needed improvements to the physical environment of Sauchiehall Lane… with the council’s aspirations for the city’s lanes to become an asset as important as the main streets.”