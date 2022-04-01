Adam Smith's tour

The group felt that the nature of their studies made Cumbernauld a must-see on a visit to Scotland.

Showing them round was community activist Adam Smith who has a special interest in the town’s history and unique layout.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time was of the essence but Adam was determined to make sure that they saw all notable new town points of interest.

He said: “We only had a couple of hours and I took them from Cumbernauld Station, through Carbrain, into the Antonine Shopping Centre and St Enoch Clock, through Kildrum and Seafar, and into the Town Centre, showing some public art and listed buildings, with a visit to Cumbernauld Museum as well.

"I also managed to get access for the students to see the former penthouses.

"The students were really eager to find out more about Cumbernauld, including how it was designed and constructed and how the town serves local residents today. They also loved seeing the penthouses and wanted to know more about Cumbernauld Town Centre.

"And they were particularly interested to hear the proposals for the potential future of the centre.

"I hopefully presented them with a balanced view of the debate taking place around the merits of retention, refurbishment, or demolition and redevelopment of Cumbernauld Town Centre. It was great to see such an active interest in Cumbernauld and to be able to share information on the history of the town, and of our potential future.”

And it emerged that it won’t simply be the students who benefit from Adam’s expertise.

He said: "I plan to offer some guided tours of the area again in the coming months, and hope to be able to offer access to the former penthouses for Doors Open Days in September."