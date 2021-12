Bearsden litter pickers

Despite torrential rain, more than 50 volunteers turned out to help keep the area litter free. The team spent two hours cleaning up the area, filling more than 30 bin bags.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bearsden Academy's PTA supported the event, supplying hot drinks to keep everyone warm.George Cooper, Head Teacher said: "We are proud of all the pupils and volunteers involved for being such active, caring citizens.

"Discarded rubbish affects us all.