Burst into spring as Greenbank gets ready for Easter

The team at Greenbank House & Garden are excited to welcome families back for a whole host of events over the next few months

The National Trust for Scotland has announced the return of the popular Easter Egg Trails over this long weekend (April 15-18) for the first time since 2019.

The fun trails were, until the pandemic paused them, a fixture of the spring calendar attracting around 1,500 families to Greenbank during the Easter weekend.

The team at Greenbank have also organised a whole host of events over the next few months.

Highlights include: a Jubilee Afternoon Tea on June 5; garden workshops; and outdoor theatre performances through July. Look out for our Wimbledon final weekend event, with Pimms and lashings of strawberries and cream.

Julie Gilliland, visitor services manager, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming back visitors to Greenbank Garden with a fantastic schedule of events.

"As the weather is starting to warm up, we can come together to share fun experiences in the garden - from Easter Egg Hunts to outdoor theatre performances.

"Now more than ever, we’re proud to encourage the themes of connection and community.”

You can also now enjoy afternoon tea in garden and from May onwards you’ll be able to order picnic boxes. In the summer the team plan to host BBQ and drinks pop up events.

Greenbank’s gardens are at their most gorgeous in spring. From an avenue of cherry blossoms to a collection of over 500 species of daffodils drench the gardens in colour. The national collection of Bergenia is also in full bloom in spring with 114 different varieties on display.

The gardening team have been working hard to prepare Greenbank House & Garden for visitors after Covid closures. There are now 500 crown imperial bulbs on display in our memorial garden. Upgraded paths will also protect the daffodils and roots of Greenbank’s trees.

Andrew Hinson, head gardener, added: “We are also working with a young ornithologist, Micheal Sinclair, to establish new bird boxes throughout the woodland for our many different varieties of birds that call our woodland home - from woodpeckers to swallows and parakeets.”