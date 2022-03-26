Cleaning up Clydesdale's roads

Airdrie Road in Carluke was among the first to be targeted in the council clean up.

Work started on Belstane Road, Carluke and, over the following two weeks, progressed to:

B7011 Brownlee Road, Law; Airdrie Road, Carluke - Airdrie Road to dual carriageway; A73 Lanark Road - Auchenglen Road to start of pavement in Lanark; A72 Lanark Road - Garrion Bridge to Lanark Main Street and the B7078 - Douglas to Crawfordjohn cut-off.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Time spent on each road varied depending on volumes of litter, length of the road and weather conditions, but teams are aiming to complete their task by March 28.

Douglas to Crawfordjohn cut-off on the B7078 has also been cleaned.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, each road was reduced to one lane at the sections being worked on between 9am and 3pm daily.

Councillor John Anderson, chair of the community and enterprise resources committee, said: “More than ever, throughout the last two years, we have all spent more time in our local communities, making the most of what our own doorsteps have to offer.

“Making sure that these places are ones we can all be proud of, and comfortable in is a collective responsibility which, I’m pleased to say, most of us take seriously.

“However, there is a selfish and persistent few who think their rubbish is someone else’s problem.

“It’s not right or fair that South Lanarkshire’s road sides and communities are ruined for us by those who care little about those spaces, or the people they share them with.

“That’s why the council has no choice but to spend valuable time, money and resources clearing up.

“I want to say sorry to all of those who might be inconvenienced by the restrictions caused during the forthcoming work and thank them in advance for their patience for what should be an unnecessary task.”