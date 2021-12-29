Council’s compulsory purchase plans for Govanhill flat

The council will take action after the owner refused to sell voluntarily

Flat 2/1, 72 Westmoreland Street could be compulsory purchased and then handed over to Govanhill Housing Association.

The move, which councillors will be asked to back on January 13, is part of work to address the problem of long-term vacant homes.

The property has been empty since November 2018 after a closing order was served in 2016 as the flat failed “to meet a tolerable standard”.

The council secured the flat in November 2018 to “prevent illegal occupation”.

Govanhill Housing Association offered to buy the flat on a voluntary basis but the owner refused to sell.

The owner will continue to be given the chance to sell to the housing association on a voluntary basis before the compulsory purchase goes through.