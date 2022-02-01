Emissions ‘equivalent of 95,000 round-the-world flights

Offsetting East Renfrewshire Council's 2019/20 emissions through tree-planting would require 163 hectares of land

Research on the council’s current emissions has been carried out as bosses look to step up the area’s response to the climate emergency.

A 10 per cent drop in emissions due to the pandemic means the last pre-covid year — 2019/20 — will be used as a baseline. In that year, the council’s greenhouse gas emissions were estimated to be 70.2 kt CO2e.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offsetting the 2019/20 emissions through tree-planting would require 163 hectares of land — the equivalent of 228 football pitches. This would be required each year if emissions aren’t reduced.

A council officer said he believes the baseline measurement is “the equivalent of all of the council’s 95,000 residents taking a round-the-world flight”.

A ‘Get to Zero’ plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, with interim targets for 75 per cent by 2030 and 90 per cent by 2040, will be published later this year.

The carbon baseline exercise was completed by consultants, Accelar and Aether Ltd, at a cost of £10,670 and the analysis will be required every year.

The top source of emissions was procurement, or the council’s supply chain, at 57 per cent.

Other sources include: natural gas supplies to council buildings (15 per cent), municipal landfill (12 per cent), electricity use in properties (nine per cent), food and garden waste recycling (three per cent) and fuel for vehicles (two per cent).

The initial focus was on the council’s operations, but a report to East Renfrewshire’s cabinet added the “role of the wider community in reducing emissions will need to be explored in more detail”.

Council leader Tony Buchanan said: “We are committed to tackling climate change across the area and our Get to Zero action plan will set out how the council will reduce its own emissions and support our communities to reduce their emissions.

“As part of this process we will engage closely with the community as residents and businesses will need to play their part in the fight against climate change.”

Emissions are broken down into three categories.

Scope one covers all direct emissions from council-owned sources, scope two includes energy-related indirect emissions, and scope three is other indirect emissions.

Public bodies do not have to report scope three emissions, but East Renfrewshire will as it believes it is “putting itself in a strong position to meet future reporting requirements”.

Greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 7ktCO2e in 2020/21, with most reductions attributed to decreased occupation of council buildings and a drop in travel.

The council report stated “real progress” has been made in reducing emissions from “waste being diverted from landfill to energy recovery”, with a 49 per cent reduction estimated.

As the top source of emissions, procurement activity will be a priority of the Get to Zero action plan.

Councillor Colm Merrick asked for more detail on how the council would reduce its emissions.