Faith groups raise climate awareness

Representatives of many different faiths took part

The Faith Forums promote engagement between different faith and belief communities across through dialogue, and provide opportunities for people from diverse religions to discuss matters of religious and civic importance.

The interfaith service took place in St Andrews Church, Barrhead, and those in attendance included: Dr Mirdula Chakraborty, chairperson of East Renfrewshire Faith Forum and a member of the Hindu faith; Bishop of Paisley John Keenan; Rev Tim Mineard of St Andrew's Parish Church; Douglas Yates of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, East Renfrewshire MP Kirsten Oswald and representatives from Jewish and Bahai faith groups.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Oswald said: “It was inspiring to hear from the faith leaders representing congregations in our local community about how they work individually and collectively to make a difference at home and further afield.

“Discussion about climate change can’t stop now that COP26 is over, and the voices of the groups taking part in this event will be important in driving forward the change and the climate justice that we need to see.”