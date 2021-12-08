Faith groups raise climate awareness

The Faith Forums promote engagement between different faith and belief communities across through dialogue, and provide opportunities for people from diverse religions to discuss matters of religious and civic importance.
The interfaith service took place in St Andrews Church, Barrhead, and those in attendance included: Dr Mirdula Chakraborty, chairperson of East Renfrewshire Faith Forum and a member of the Hindu faith; Bishop of Paisley John Keenan; Rev Tim Mineard of St Andrew's Parish Church; Douglas Yates of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, East Renfrewshire MP Kirsten Oswald and representatives from Jewish and Bahai faith groups.
Ms Oswald said: “It was inspiring to hear from the faith leaders representing congregations in our local community about how they work individually and collectively to make a difference at home and further afield.
“Discussion about climate change can’t stop now that COP26 is over, and the voices of the groups taking part in this event will be important in driving forward the change and the climate justice that we need to see.”
Event organiser, Douglas Yates of East Renfrewshire Faith Forum, added: “Faith communities have much in common and are united when it comes to showing our concern about climate change and the need for countries with strong economies to help those who do not have the resources to cut carbon emissions, protect rainforests, and pollute the planet much less than they currently do.”