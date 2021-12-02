Festive changes to bin collections in East Dunbartonshire

Bin collection

For residents who receive a collection on a Saturday (Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) or Sunday (Boxing Day and January 2), refuse and recycling collections will be running two days later on the Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The Waste team will be working until 9pm on these days and delays are expected so please leave your bin on pavement until collection has taken place.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collections on all other days will remain the same.

Normal collection days will resume on Wednesday 5 January 2022. Please ensure your bins and food caddies are out on the kerbside the night before your relevant collection day as collections may be earlier than usual.

The Mavis Valley Recycling Centre site will also be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and on 1 and 2 January 2022. It is now operating on an appointment only basis for cars and vans.

Bookings can be made Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, on 0300 1234510 (excluding Public holidays).

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson, said: "Make sure you have put the right stuff in the right bin and also have your bin out for collection the night before your revised collection day as this will allow our crews to get through the collections quickly.”