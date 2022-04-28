Get involved with Carluke nature reserves

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be easier to commune with nature in Carluke thanks to two new local nature reserves being designated.

Sixteen new sites have been declared as Local Nature Reserves (LNRs), joining the existing one at Langlands Moss. Two are in Carluke, namely Jock’s Burn and Milton.

Jock’s Burn is surrounded by housing, a park, Crawforddyke Primary School and playing fields. Glenafeoch Road runs through the centre of the reserve separating the woodland.

A key habitat is the riparian zone along Jock’s Burn, which provides a natural wildlife corridor in the residential developments.

Milton is the site of a former brick and tile works on the outskirts of the town. Identified by SLC as vacant and derelict land, it covers some 14ha and currently has no formal access.

The site supports a mosaic of habitats, including neutral grassland, marshy grassland, scrub, woodland and open water associated with the former clay pits.

David Booth, executive director of community and enterprise resources, said: “By declaring these sites as LNRs, not only do we protect the natural heritage, but it means people can learn about and enjoy nature close to their homes.

“We will work closely with communities to develop them in the coming months and years.”

Full details on all 17 sites, including a draft management statement which will be developed into a full site plan with the local community, can be found on the council website.