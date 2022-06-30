Group of badgers rescued from empty sewage tank

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Lanark lower a ladder to help with the rescue. Scottish SPCA

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to assist with the rescue as the tank could not be safely accessed without their help.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Dawn-Vale Juma, said, “We received a call from Scottish Water who spotted three badgers curled up at the bottom of an empty 16ft deep sewage tank.

“The tank was inaccessible, but thankfully, the crew from Lanark fire station arrived quickly and were happy to help.”

The three badgers fell 16ft into the empty tank. Scottish SPCA

SFRS Station Commander Philip McDonald added: “As a humanitarian organisation, we will always assist the Scottish SPCA to help an animal in distress.

“Firefighters are trained for these types of incidents and we are pleased that we were able to help out in this instance."

The crew lowered a ladder into the tank so an inspector could climb down and transfer the badgers safely into carriers.

Ms Juma continued, “One of the male badgers had managed to find shade in a tunnel so was very lively and released on to a badger trail.

“Unfortunately, the other two badgers were exposed to the sun and were very lethargic and dehydrated, and taken to our national wildlife rescue centre to receive care.

“A few days later, after plenty of TLC, they were released back into the wild near to where they were found.”