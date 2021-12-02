Kirkintilloch man complains to council over CALA advertising sign

Advertising hoard blown over CALA

Hayston man Robbie MacLean complained to East Dunbartonshire Council about the sign advertising CALA Homes on the basis it did not have planning permission.

He said: “I was disappointed when house building giant CALA erected a very large sign on the entrance to the old Dryfield sewage works on the A803 just before you get to Kirkintilloch

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is green belt land and is near to the Antonine wall and has some of the best views of the area and is an entrance way to Kirkintilloch.”

The council told Robbie that CALA had applied for planning permission after erecting the sign, which was damaged by recent bad weather.

Robbie added: “As such a structure should have been structurally designed for this exposed location but was just installed by CALA without any concern for anyone apart from selling houses.”

Robbie believes the sign could have caused a serious accident on an area of road he describes as “already dangerous”.

A spokesperson for CALA Homes (West) confirmed the sign has now been taken down after an application for planning permission was not granted by the council.

She said: “We remain committed to being a responsible neighbour and a valuable member of the communities in which we work, particularly in East Dunbartonshire where we have had active developments for many years.