Kirsten hears of plans for the future of Huntly Park

Councillor Colm Merrick and Kirsten Oswald MP (second, right) with Friends of Huntly Park administrators Kirsty Duncan, Susan Grant and Pippa MacColl

They were shown new picnic benches that have been installed in the Giffnock park and were pleased to hear that, with support from the East Renfrewshire Community Benefits scheme, the group plan to increase the number of benches in the park.

The group are working with East Renfrewshire Council on an application to Fields in Trust for the lower playing fields and woods, which are owned by the council, so that all of Huntly Park is protected forever.

During the visit, Ms Oswald was interviewed by Holly from Woodfarm High who is volunteering with the Friends of Huntly Park as part of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.

She said: “It was great chatting with Susan, Kirsty and Pippa and hearing their ideas for the future. They left me with a real sense that the next phase of the story of Huntly Park has only just begun.

“The group’s persistence and focus mean the park is looking better than ever, with fabulous new seating, a lovely fairy trail in the woods, which is very popular, and with Fields in Trust status for the whole park in the pipeline.

“It was a pleasure to meet Holly, who is incredibly switched on to the importance of quality outdorr spaces for people of all ages, and Karen O'Hara of the Faskin Group who are supporting the installation of further seating to make the park more accessible for the whole community.”

Susan Grant, one of the administrators of Friends of Huntly Park, added: “Friends of Huntly Park were pleased to meet with Kirsten Oswald and Councillor Merrick for a walk in the park and to update them on our work.

“We are grateful for their support for our work to improve the park for use by the local community and sports clubs, and for outdoor education by local schools, nurseries and uniform groups.