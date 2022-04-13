Strathy

During North Lanarkshire Council’s final meeting before the elections in May, members unanimously supported an SNP motion raised by Councillor Fiona Fotheringham.

It states: “Council notes the campaign launched by Radio Clyde calling for lighting to be installed along the main routes of public parks; and notes that this campaign is supported by a range of individuals and organisations.“Providing lighting in our parks could build on the expertise gained by the Park Power initiative and renewable energy could be built into any design.

"This would allow greater access and use of these facilities by our residents; Public parks play a very significant role in community life; our parks should always be accessible and safe places; promote and encourage activity all year round; that there are sufficient technological solutions to provide sensitive lighting solutions which keep people safe and promotes the biodiversity in our parks and open spaces.“Council therefore agrees to prepare a report in the new committee cycle to provide lighting solutions in all of our parks.”

Councillor Fotheringham said that parks had proven a “lifeline” for many during the pandemic and that green spaces were also “breathing spaces” for people.

She said that improved lighting in parks would further promote the use of parks by families, dog walkers and others, especially those without their own gardens. She added that she frequently visits skate parks with her son, such as the Wishawhill Pump Track which is well used by children on BMXes even during darker months while other parks were less safe in the evening resulting in poor usage.

Seconding, Councillor Claire Barclay highlighted the activity in country parks and the importance of physical activity especially for young people.