Parking bad form from East Dunbartonshire Council

Bearsden North Community Council has campaigned vociferously for more than a year for local people – including a disabled young woman – who have objected to losing their on-road parking spaces as a result of the temporary restrictions at the new Allander junction.

Yet a report to be put forward to councillors at a special meeting today (Thursday) to discuss making the restrictions permanent, stated: "Consultations on the proposals have been carried out with statutory consultees and no objections received."

In an email to local councillors this week, Gordon Cox, Joint Convenor of Bearsden North Community Council said: "Statutory consultees include the Bearsden North Community Council.

Resident Lynne McLean at the area concerned with her daughter who has severe mobility problems

"This statement in the paper is completely incorrect as you all know the community council has objected to these parking restrictions.

"We have campaigned long and hard on behalf of the affected residents, asking that at the very least the ‘no loading at any time’ restriction needs to be eased to allow deliveries, tradespeople, health service professionals and others to visit the houses affected.

"How can our legitimate concerns, which have been raised with council officers repeatedly, be simply ignored in this paper to be considered?

"At the very least from a purely factual point of view our objections should be noted in the paper and our criticisms and suggestions should be explored by officers before presenting such a paper for approval.

“I hope Councillors note the extreme disappointment that this disregard and disrespect for the community council has engendered, and they can take appropriate steps either before the meeting or at it to ensure our voice is heard as a statutory consultee.”

In a further email to Chief Executive of the council Gerry Cornes, Mr Cox added: “If Community Councils in all areas of East Dunbartonshire are not to be considered as statutory consultees then the Council needs to inform us all accordingly.”

The Herald contacted East Dunbartonshire Council for a response.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive of East Dunbartonshire Council said: “We have emailed Mr Cox to assure him the objection will be considered and we have issued a Technical Note to Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee Elected Members to inform them there was an omission within Report PNCA/003/22/DG.

"Within the Technical Note we acknowledge Bearsden Community Council’s objection.