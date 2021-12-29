Pay to have your Christmas tree taken away

The council brought in a £40 annual charge for garden waste collection earlier this year, and those with permits will get their tree collected at no extra cost.
Anyone without the permit can pay for a one-off uplift online, with the service available until Friday, January 14.
Alternatively, the council offers a free chipping service at Cowan Park in Barrhead and Rouken Glen in Giffnock or you can take your tree to Barrhead or Greenhags recycling centres.
Slots at the recycling centres can also be booked online.
For Christmas tree collection, they must be broken down and disposed of in your bin, with the lid closed, as no trees will be lifted from the pavement.
Brown bin collections and special uplifts are currently suspended until January 10, but all other household bins are being collected as normal.