Pothole laden road at Lennoxtown to finally be repaired

Moon-like surface on pothole-laden road at Lennoxtown

The road was subject to a long period of uncertainty as to who owned and was responsible for the maintenance of the road, between residents and the Health Board.

The good news that work is finally to be carried out came after Lennoxtown Councillor Paul Ferretti raised the matter with the relevant authorities.

Councillor Ferretti said: "After a bit of back and forth, I am delighted for residents that the Health Board has agreed to attend the site and carry out necessary repairs, which will be self evident on arrival.

"This road has been a daily blight for residents that live at the Oval, who need to negotiate the moon-like surface to walk for the bus, or to get their cars over in some circumstances.