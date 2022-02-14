Rob Roy FC must pitch to play at new £5m Kirkintilloch sports complex

The project, led by East Dunbartonshire Council, is being built on a derelict brownfield site to the west of Park Burn in the town's Southbank area.

And it looks almost certain that historic Kirkintilloch Rob Roy FC – desperate to return home after leaving Adamslie Park seven years ago – will have to fight for the right to run the complex and play their home matches there.

The site, due to be completed in September, will include a full-size artificial 3G sports pitch with floodlighting, a Main Stand and VIP Stand for spectator seating, and a pavilion building with changing facilities, cafe space and toilets. There will also be car parking, including electric car charging points, and covered bike stands.

The Kirkintilloch Herald reported in September last year that Rob Roy FC, had anticipated being given the option of a 25-year lease to operate the facility, using it as a base for the club to develop but also delivering facilities, sporting and social, for the wider community.

But the club president told the Herald that the council had decided to undertake a marketing exercise for the operation of the facility as it had to meet a deadline for the construction contract to avoid further costs.

He added: "It was not possible to conclude all the legal documentation for a deal with the club before signing the construction contract.”

This week, the council again made no mention of Rob Roy, saying that “as the facility nears completion, the council will undertake a comprehensive marketing exercise – giving prospective tenants a clearer picture of what is on offer, as well as how it might work for them and integrate into the local community”.

The council will also require prospective tenants to commit to the inclusion of community activities.

In September, Rob Roy FC manager Stuart Maxwell said: "If Rob Roy aren't involved, then it’s over for the club. We can’ t keep playing at Cumbernauld."