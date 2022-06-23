Scottish SPCA issues warning over discarded fishing line after otter found dead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The otter was found dead in Talla reservoir. Pic: Scottish SPCA

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted by a member of the public earlier this month.

The otter was found strangled by fishing line that was tangled around their neck and they were caught in debris.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish SPCA inspector, Jack Marshall, said: “Fishing line can cause life threatening injuries or death to wild animals.

“Unfortunately this otter was dead on arrival as it had been strangled by the fishing line.

“It can take a number of days for wildlife to succumb to an injury like this and sometimes it can be hard to spot wire wrapped around flesh as it may be so tight that it’s hard to see.

“We would urge those who use fishing line, rope, netting or any form of wire to please make sure you take this away with you.

"It can have a detrimental effect on a number of different animals through becoming tangled or by ingesting it.

“If anyone does find a wild animal trapped in wire or rope, our advice is not to approach them but to call 03000 999 999.”

The charity’s Lanarkshire centre is in need of hay, toys, and tunnels for the small animals in its care.

Item s can b e donated via the centre’s Amazon wish list https://amzn.to/33hPM57 or purchased from another online retailer that can deliver.