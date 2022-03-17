‘Tree-mendous’ effort from Guides in East Renfrewshire

The girls planted over 200 years

The group visited Threepland Farm just outside Eaglesham and planted a total of 213 Scot’s Pine trees.

The farm is a family-run sheep farm, and over the past five years has integrated new woodland creation with a plantation of 80,000 trees.

The project supports The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) - a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Guide Charlotte, aged 11, said: “It was great fun. The sun was shining and I managed to plant 16 trees. It was hard work but great fun. Every tree planted helps the carbon footprint.”

Louise Lightbody, County Commissioner for Girlguiding East Renfrewshire, said: “Part of our guiding programme for all ages empowers the girls to take action.

"It’s great to see them getting involved in this environmental project to help the environment and support one of our local farms.”

In 2018, Girlguiding overhauled its iconic badges and activities to reflect the world that girls live in today.

The badges and activities give girls the chance to build their skills and confidence, as well as having fun. New badges include Mixology, Vlogging, Aviation, Digital design, Mindfulness, Zero waste and Speaking out.

As well as earning badges, girls can travel, speak out about issues they care about and make a difference in their communities.