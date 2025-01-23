Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Engineers will be working around-the-clock for 16-weeks to deliver major engineering works as part of the project to electrify the railway between East Kilbride and Glasgow.

No trains will run on the line between East Kilbride and Glasgow for the next months with passengers advised to plan their journey ahead.

Gerry McQuade, Network Rail capital delivery director, said: “This programme of extended engineering works is a critical point in the delivery of the electrification of the East Kilbride line.

“Closing the railway is never an easy decision, but the engineering work taking place over these 16 weeks can only be done when no trains are running. This approach allows the completion of these major works in the most efficient, fastest way.

East Kilbride railway station was the third busiest train station in South Lanarkshire in 2024. It recorded 756,936 entries and exits in 2024. The most popular destination / origin point was Glasgow Central Station. | Network Rail

“We do appreciate the impact this will have both on those living closest to the line and to our passengers. We hope that by advising people three-months ahead of the work starting, this raises awareness and allows people the time to consider alternative travel arrangements.”

How long will trains between East Kilbride and Glasgow be off for?

What dates will trains be off between East Kilbride and Glasgow?

Between Saturday 25 January 2025 and Sunday 18 May 2025 no trains will run on the line between East Kilbride and Glasgow.

Why is the line between East Kilbride and Glasgow closing?

From January 2025, engineers will be working around-the-clock for 16-weeks to deliver major engineering works as part of the project to electrify the railway between East Kilbride and Glasgow.

When will the project be complete?

The works are aimed to be completed by December 2025.

What changes will there be on the East Kilbride and Glasgow line?

Electrification of the railway from Glasgow to East Kilbride

A new station at East Kilbride

A new station with two platforms and accessible footbridge at Hairmyres

A new footbridge at Busby station

Improved access at Giffnock, with a new accessible footbridge

A new station entrance at Clarkston.

When will the new Hairmyres station open in East Kilbride?

The new Hairmyres station is scheduled to open to the public in May 2025. The overall electrification project will be completed in late 2025.

When will rail services resume between East Kilbride and Glasgow?

Rail services will resume on Sunday, 18 May 2025 between East Kilbride and Glasgow.

Will there be a Rail Replacement bus service between East Kilbride and Glasgow?

A rail replacement bus service will operate between East Kilbride and Glasgow Central. On Mondays to Saturdays, buses will operate every half hour stopping at Hairmyres, Busby, Clarkston, and Glasgow Central, as well as East Kilbride. An express bus will also run every hour from East Kilbride to Glasgow Central stopping at Hairmyres only. Additional express services will run at peak times from East Kilbride (AM) and Glasgow Central (PM).

On Sunday’s, an additional stop at Giffnock will be added to stopping patterns to provide transport options between Giffnock and Clarkston. There will be no express service on a Sunday.

You must have a valid rail ticket to travel on the rail replacement bus services - these cannot be purchased onboard rail replacement buses.

Will East Kilbride station remain open during the works?

East Kilbride station will remain open for customers, Monday to Friday from 06:00 until 23:25, Saturday from 07:00 until 23:25, and Sunday from 09:40 until 17:20.

Is there an alternative local bus service I can use between East Kilbride and Glasgow?

If you are travelling to and from Glasgow city centre, you can use local bus services.

First Bus route 18 for travel between East Kilbride and Glasgow city centre (Oswald Street).

Are there any alternative train stations I can go to near East Kilbride?

If you are travelling to Glasgow city centre, services between Hamilton West and Glasgow Central, calling at Blantyre, Newton, Cambuslang, Rutherglen, Dalmarnock, Bridgeton and Argyle Street, will operate as normal.

If you prefer to Park and Ride, facilities are available at Cambuslang, adjacent to Bridge Street, with good access to the train station.

Customers who already have rail tickets dated for travel between 25 January - 18 May 2025 may travel on other available routes. If you decide not to travel due to these improvement works, you can claim a refund without administration fee on unused tickets.