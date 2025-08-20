Glasgow Road Closures: Everything you need to know about filming of new movie starring Josh O'Connor
A new period movie starring actor Josh O’Connor and directed by Joel Coen called Jack of Spades is to be filmed around Glasgow’s Merchant City in September.
O’Connor is best known for portraying the character of Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown will take to Glasgow’s street for around a week of filming.
What Glasgow streets are closed for the filming of Jack of Spades in September?
From 15:00hrs on the 24 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose St between Cochrane Street and Ingram Street (west side only)
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- George Square (south side) for its full length
From 07:00hrs on the 25 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025 Prohibition of vehicle movements
- Cochrane Street for its full length
- John Street between George Street and Ingram Street
- Montrose St between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street (northbound closed)
- South Frederick Street for its full length
- George Square (south side) for its full length
From 15:00hrs on the 25 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 28 September 2025 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street
- John Street between George Street and Martha Street
From 07:00hrs on the 28 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 28 September 2025 Prohibition of vehicle movements
- George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street
- John Street between George Street and Martha Street
From 15:00hrs on the 20 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
- North Court Lane for its full length
- St Vincent Place between North Court Lane and Buchanan Street
From 07:00hrs on the 22 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025 Prohibition of vehicle movements
- North Court Lane for its full length