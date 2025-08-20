Streets in and around Glasgow’s Merchant City will be closed for the filming of the new film featuring The Crown star.

A new period movie starring actor Josh O’Connor and directed by Joel Coen called Jack of Spades is to be filmed around Glasgow’s Merchant City in September.

O’Connor is best known for portraying the character of Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown will take to Glasgow’s street for around a week of filming.

What Glasgow streets are closed for the filming of Jack of Spades in September?

From 15:00hrs on the 24 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

Cochrane Street for its full length

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose St between Cochrane Street and Ingram Street (west side only)

South Frederick Street for its full length

George Square (south side) for its full length

From 07:00hrs on the 25 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025 Prohibition of vehicle movements

Cochrane Street for its full length

John Street between George Street and Ingram Street

Montrose St between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street (northbound closed)

South Frederick Street for its full length

George Square (south side) for its full length

From 15:00hrs on the 25 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 28 September 2025 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street

John Street between George Street and Martha Street

From 07:00hrs on the 28 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 28 September 2025 Prohibition of vehicle movements

George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street

John Street between George Street and Martha Street

From 15:00hrs on the 20 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025 Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading

North Court Lane for its full length

St Vincent Place between North Court Lane and Buchanan Street

From 07:00hrs on the 22 September 2025 until 22:00hrs on 30 September 2025 Prohibition of vehicle movements

North Court Lane for its full length